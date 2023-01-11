Trouble In Bauchi: APC Guber Team In Fight With Tinubu, Properties Destroyed

Advertisement

All is not going well for the All Progressive Congress [APC] in Bauchi State. This is following an already faltering gubernatorial campaign of the former military aide to the Muhammadu Buhari administration in the person of Sadique Abubakar. Information available to 247ureports.com obtained from competent indicates that an internal wrangling within the party leadership have festered and metamorphosed into a full-blown war between the Sadique Abubakar gubernatorial campaign and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidential campaign.

On the evening of January 10, 2023, the wrangling between the two groups resulted in the destruction of offices and billboards belonging to the two groups.

As a caveat, the gubernatorial campaign of Sadique Abubakar have been experiencing friction with the coordinator of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidential campaign in Bauchi State, Nura Manu Soro. According to available information, issues bordering of sabotage and ‘sidelining’ is said to cause the friction between the two politicians. Particularly, “both of them want to be recognized as coordinator of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidential campaign in Bauchi State”.

A source in Bauchi State who claims knowledge of the happenings around the APC in the State revealed that the mismanagement of the peace process during the period immediately following the APC gubernatorial primary by Sadique Abubakar caused the internal wrangling being experienced by the APC in Bauchi State. Many of the APC gubernatorial aspirants who contested alongside Sadique Abubakar are reported by sources to be sabotaging his gubernatorial campaign. “Those that failed to secure ticket in the alleged ringed election that produced Sadique are now sabotaging him.”

Yesterday, the sabotage became public beyond mere internal wrangling.

According APC party faithfuls, the State APC Chairman, Ali Babayo remains ‘lackadaisical’ and silent over the turmoil bedeviling the party in the State.

Worsening matters, some of the key members of the Sadique campaign have left the campaign and have switched side to follow the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] gubernatorial candidate, Bala Mohammed. Many more are said to be in talks with PDP gubernatorial candidate.