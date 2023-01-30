Breaking! Top Anambra Politicians Fingered In Murder Of Dr. Akunyili, Udala FC Boss, Others

Advertisement

What could be best described as a shocking revelation has surfaced concerning those behind the killings, kidnappings, cult-related clashes and other forms of insecurity in Anambra State.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The revelation also highlighted some of the recent attacks championed and spearheaded by the group, including the gruesome murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili at Afọr Nkpor sometime in 2021. Dr. Chike Akunyili was the husband to the former Director General of the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Dora Akunyili.

The most shocking of the revelation is the identities of the people behind the acts, which include a former member of the House of Representatives in the state, Hon. Ifeanyi Ibezi, who is also the current candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for Idemili North and South Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election. Hon. Ibezi hails from Abatete in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state, and is also said to be an APGA Boy. It was also said that Ibezi is notorious for his political prostitution and thuggery.

Also fingered in the shocking revelation were one Hon. Emmanuel (popularly known as Emma Gulder), who is said to be contesting for the Anambra State House of Assembly under APGA; and one Hon. Ik Jiro, who is also said to be contesting for a seat in the State House of Assembly in the forthcoming election; one Bob Roko, one Kelechi Okafor (popularly known as Gatuso), among others, who were all said to be reporting directly to Hon. Ibezim.

Also revealed were how the gang planned and carried out some of their attacks, including how they murdered the two policemen who ran into a provision shop for safety the day they (the gang) murdered Dr. Akunyili at Afọr Nkpor. They were also fingered in the murder of owner of new Nigeria National League (NNL), club Udala FC, High Chief Philip Chinonso Udala, who was murdered in July 2021, at Eke-Agu Market junction in Abatete, Idemili North Local Area; abduction of some students of the University of Nigeria Nsukka along the Old Enugu Road; among others attacks and operations in different parts of Anambra and other south-eastern communities.

“Who could be revealing all these ?” one may wonder.

The shocking revelation was contained in a live Facebook video released over the weekend by a Facebook user, The Big Masquerade ‘Ijele’. Ijele, during the live video, also contacted some people who did not only corroborate all he said, but also made some more shocking revelations, about the activities of Ibezi and his team, and how the government of the state relates with and provides asylum to them.

In the live video that lasted for over an hour, Hon. Ibezi was described as a known cultist and a killer who is well known to the government and security operatives. In the video, Ibezi was also said to be a hitman for a top politician in Enugu State, named Nnamani, who allegedly used him and his gang to ‘shake’ Enugu State between 2002 and 2003.

The video also revealed that, during the recent governorship election in the state, some of the notorious criminals in Ibezi’s gang were arrested in his home in Abatete, where they were thumb-printing on ballot papers for a governorship candidate in the state. It added that they were, however, freed after a short while, following the immediate intervention of their Boss.

The video further accused the immediate past administration of ex-governor Willie Obiano government of granting state pardon to some of the Ibezi’s boys, thereby securing their release from prison, with the intention of using them during election. It further alleged that some of the boys were already awaiting execution after being condemned to death, before they were granted state pardon. It also alleged that they were given free hands during Obiano’s administration, which gave them the privilege to grow up. One of the gang members was also accused of having a pending case in court, for having raped over 30 virgins.

“Imagine someone that raped over 30 young girls, and the Commissioner of Police just released him from prison. If the CP does not produce that guy, he must go to jail,” the visibly angry Ijele roared.

It was further revealed in the video that some of the boys were among the people recently contracted as revenue agents by the incumbent government of Gov. Chukwuma Charles Soludo. All efforts to get the reactions of the Anambra State Government on the allegations proved abortive, as the Governor’s Spokesperson, Mr. Christian Aburime did not respond to the message sent to him, while the Spokesperson of the State, the Information Commissioner, Mr. Paul Nwosu could not be reached via phone call as his number was not connecting, as at the time of this publication.

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, when contacted, pledged to get back to this reporter on the information.

–

Further details of this information could be seen via: