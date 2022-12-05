Uzodimma okays use of Government-owned facility for opposition parties for campaign rallies

Advertisement



… Excited LP thanks Governor for his magnanimity

In a rare demonstration of politics without bitterness and promotion of healthy politicking, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, has approved the use of government-owned facilities for the opposition political parties, for their campaigns.

On Sunday, Governor Uzodimma had said that all political parties interested in campaigning at any of the government-owned facilities in the State were welcome so long as they follow legal stipulations.

The governor had noted that the onus is on the political parties to deliver their message to Imo people who will in turn evaluate such messages and utilise them the way they deem necessary.

When news of the approval given by Governor Uzodimma to the Labour Party to hold their rally at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square on Tuesday, December 6,2022 filtered into town, excited members of the Party could not hide their praises for the Governor for his magnanimity and demonstration of politics without rancour and bitterness.

The Imo State coordinator of Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council Imo State, Dr. Fabian Ihekweme who took to the social media platforms on Monday to announce the approval thanked the governor profusely and instructed their supporters “to spread the good news.”

Ihekweme wrote: “His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodimma in his usual magnanimity and in the spirit of ensuring level playing ground for all political parties has approved the use of all Government facilities subject to payment of statutory charges for any political party that requires same. This includes, Ndubuisi Kanu Square (former Heroes Square) and any other state owned facility.

“All Obidients are hereby informed to spread the good news.

“Thank you Your Excellency for being part of history. Posterity will be fair to you for this singular decision.”