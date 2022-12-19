Mixed, funny reactions trail Soludo’s visit to Obiano

Advertisement



The recent visit of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo to his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano, has sparked off a chain of mixed and funny reactions from some concerned indigenes of the state.

Recall that Governor Soludo, on Sunday, led a very powerful delegation to visit immediate-past governor in his hometown, Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

Among those in company of the Governor were: his wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo; the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim; the Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu; Head of Service, Barr. Mrs. Theodore Igwegbe; Chief Protocol Officer, Hon Chinedu Nwoye; Commissioner for Special Duties, Barrister Sly Ezeokenwa; Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Mr. Anthony Ifeanya; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne; Former Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr. Emeka Ezenwanne; and others.

Governor Soludo, during the visit hailed Chief Obiano as being very instrumental to making APGA stand firm as the third largest party in the country, while also commending him for the legacy projects he left behind in the state which the state is reaping hugely from today.

“APGA has to win everywhere. The first election is in February and the second is in March. We will reconstitute again to give Anambara dividends of democracy because we are progressives.

“I was at the Anambra Airport and sincerely appreciated Chief Obiano for the construction of the edifice.

“Flying from Anambra to other states is now possible. Indeed, this is a legacy under APGA Government.

“Despite all the constraints, we will make Anambra a shining light because that’s what we are; the light of the nation,” the Governor said.

It was, however, usual or unusual that the said visit has been greeted with diverse reactions by different individuals, majority of whom expressed their thoughts on Facebook.

While many hail Governor Soludo for the visit, which they describe as “a normal thing” and a show of solidarity and respect for his predecessor; many others criticise him for embarking on such visit, pointing at some remarks he made on Chief Obiano and his administration sometime in the past.

Many, on the other hand, also take it personal on Soludo’s and Obiano’s integrities and administrations.

