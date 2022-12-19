Kidnap kingpin,11 others neutralized in Bauchi

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has explained that kidnap kingpin Madaki Mansur and 11 others who have been terrorizing Alkaleri, Bauchi local Government areas, abd and neighbouring States of Taraba, Plateau and Gombe State have been neutralised in a joint operation.

SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, Police Public Relations Officer, stated this in a statement signed on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command. He said

“In our combined efforts to stem the menace of banditry in Bauchi State, especially Alkaleri L.G.A., the command was at its best recently”;

Wakil said “On the 19th December 2022 at about 2;30am a Joint Operation of security operatives engaged suspected bandits/kidnappers in four different hideouts; Mansur, Digare, Gwana and Dajin Madam in Alkaleri forest. Following the hot exchange of superior fire-power by the operatives which left twelve (12) of the kidnappers neutralized while others were subdued, dislodged, and scampered in disarray into the nearby bushes with possible gunshot wounds and abandoned their Camp, Consequently, weapons and operational motorcycles were recovered during the operation”.

He said the Command is intensifying efforts to apprehend the fleeing members of the syndicate.