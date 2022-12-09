Insecurity: Onitsha traders embark on installation of solar-powered security lights, CCTV cameras

Advertisement



By Chuks Eke

Determined to maintain adequate security measures in and around their market premises, the leadership of Grain Seed Dealers Association, GSDA, Onitsha, Anambra state has embarked on a multi-million naira solar-powered security light and Close Circuit Television, CCTV projects.

The projects, which are nearing completion, was initiated through the advice of one of the Special Advisers to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Security.

Chairman of the association, Chijioke Okpala who disclosed this during their Annual General Meeting and Convention, said his executive has successfully mounted two modern sign posts in the front view of the market.

Flanked by the Secretary of the association, Obiora Egbi; , Financial Secretary, Everistus Obodo and Treasurer, Obioma Udenkwo, Okpala further disclosed that the executive has so far installed five poles of solar lights and three PTZ close circuit cameras in the front view of the market, adding that they have equally erected a strong waste bin and refurbished two entrance gates in the market.

He commended the Special Adviser to Governor Soludo on Security Matters, Chief Chinenye Ihenko (a.k.a Okpompi) for providing adequate security manpower from Anambra Vigilante Group, AVG and ensured effective protection of lives and properties in the market.

Okpala called on the traders in the market to give his committee unalloyed support in their quest to pilot the affairs of the market in such a way it would favour every trader in the marker and pledged to ensure peace and tranquility in the market.