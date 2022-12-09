2023 Polls vs Biafra: Igbo Think Tank ITT to Negotiate with IPOB, Simon Ekpa

Advertisement



Igbo Think Tank ITT has set in motion processes that will ensure proper conduct of polls in the South East in 2023 despite threats of violence by IPOB Auto Pilot branch led by Simon Ekpa.

This was disclosed to select church leaders in Abakaliki on Wednesday by the Vice Chairman of Board of Trustees of Igbo Think Tank ITT during an interactive session aimed at dissuading compliance with the 6 Day Sit at Home imposed by the leader of Auto- Pilot branch of IPOB.

Akukwe told the concerned clerics that 2023 elections is sacrosanct in Igboland and any attempt to disrupt it will be viewed with disdain.

According to Akukwe ” ITT Security and Intelligence Committee have reached advanced stage in its quest to settle the rift between Chika Edozien and Simon Ekpa before Ifeanyi Ejiofor’s unguarded outbursts against Auto Pilot scattered the initiative.

Simon Ekpa in an unprofessional manner retaliated by washing dirty IPOB linens in public and releasing details of murder of topmost Biafran Commander and Ikonso’s Deputy by name Samuel Okoro in IPOB Counsel Ifeanyi Ejiofor’s house”

Rev Akukwe viewed as unprofessional the revealing of top IPOB secrets that should be settled in-house and warned that Simon Ekpa should not put Ndigbo on fire. He lauded the DoS branch of IPOB for their pledge not to disrupt the polls.

Akukwe said Simon Ekpa told ITT intelligence agents that the 6 Day Sit at Home is to stop Peter Obi’s Presidency and usher in Biafra according to the orders Nnamdi KANU gave him before the rendition and insists that Nnamdi Kanu’s lead counsel Ifeanyi Ejiofor murdered numerous IPOB commanders in his house.

Akukwe told the clerics that ITT Security and Intelligence Committee is liaising with its international fronts to ensure that the IPOB feuding camps settle their differences and assured that ITT will do all within its powers to ensure that elections hold in Igboland .

He told the clerics that the bloodshed perpetrated in Igboland in the name of Biafra is too much, and asked he clerics to pray to God to avert the curse of innocent blood beclouding the political space of Ndigbo.

Akukwe said that the duo of Prof Madubuike Ezeibe and Comrade Chuks Ibegbu, Chairman and Secretary BoT of ITT are responsible for delays in administrative assemblage of relevant Igbo stakeholders to stop the Endless Sit at Home and promised to increase the tempo of the group during the yuletide.