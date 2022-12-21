“I respect your decision”, Obi responds to Okupe’s resignation as campaign director

Advertisement



Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has reacted to Doyin Okupe stepping aside as his campaign Director General, saying it is a decision which he respects.

In a letter addressed to Okupe on Wednesday, Obi expressed hope that the legal system will eventually afford him an opportunity to clear his name.

He also said Okupe’s commitment and dedication had been part of the driving force of his movement which has endeared millions of youths to the Party.

Okupe stepped aside from his position following a Federal High Court ruling which convicted him of receiving more than N200 million in cash from former national security advisor (NSA), Sambo Dasuki.

In a letter written to Obi, Okupe, however, said he remains with him and the presidential campaign till he emerges victorious.

In his letter to Okupe, Obi write: “My Dear Elder Brother Doyin, I received your letter offering to step aside in order to avoid any distraction to the good work of trying to forge a new direction for our country, on board of which you have been from inception. It is a decision which I respect.

“The story of this historic effort, which has galvanised millions of our countrymen, particularly our youths, cannot be complete without mentioning your commitment, dedication, and the boundless energy that you brought to bear.

“It is my sincere hope that our legal system will afford you an opportunity to eventually clear your name.”