Gov Umahi, APC Considers Expulsion Of Ebonyi Reps Candidate Over Attack On Party Chairman

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Saturday, said he was considering heavy sanctions against the APC House of Representatives Candidate for Afikpo North and South Federal Constituency in the State, Eni Uduma Chima and his collaborators over the crises that recently rocked Ekoli Edda.

Recall that a political crises involving Chima and the State APC chairman, Stanley Okoro Emegha, erupted in the area on Boxing day leading to the loss of three lives, including a Policeman. Property, including buildings belonging to the Party chairman were also destroyed.

Chima and Emegha are indigenes of Ekoli Edda in Afikpo South local government area of the State.

Speaking to the APC State Working committee and others who paid him Christmas homage in his Uburu home, he condemned the attack on the party chairman, stating his serious consideration in support of the indefinite suspension of Chima, and the other political actors in the attack.

The Governor also indicated his consideration to also relieve all the Development Centre Coordinators found culpable in the crises of their positions.

He regretted that Chima has failed to be obedient to the party chairman, Emegha, who presided over the the process that gave him the ticket of the party, and cautioned the people against further breakdown of law and order in the area.

“The working committee of our great party, I have seen your letter. Yes, it is quite annoying, the attack on the party chairman, who is a complete gentleman was quite uncalled for.

“I have seen your demand for the expulsion of Eni Uduma from the party; I have seen your request to remove all the Coordinators that are loyal to him.

“I am considering all these demands; I am considering them very seriously.

“I condemn strongly the killing of Stanley’s brother, the burning of his house, and the perpetrators will never go unpunished.”

The leader of the APC SWC, Edwin Okeh while speaking, commended the Governor for making the party proud through his superlative performance in governance. He assured the Governor of the Party’s continued solidarity in his senatorial bid, describing it as already accomplished.

The Governor also received members of Ebonyi women in politics led by Mrs Chika Onwe; Ezza clan, Izzi clan among others, and charged them to deliver their polling units for the APC Guber and other Candidate in the 2023 elections, insisting that their benefits will be tied to their performance at the election.