Gawuna meets ACF in Kano, discussed his plans to develop the State 

Kano State Deputy Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Candidate Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna attended an interactive session with the State Chapter of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) where he discussed his plans for the development of the State when elected as the Governor in 2023.

During the session,the APC Flagbearer while assuring to sustain and initiate laudable projects,he urges other contestants not to be deceptive in their campaigns.

Gawuna stated that he will also sustain the effective security infrastructure put in place in order to continue to make Kano the most peaceful place to live in the country.

According to him,his administration will create an enabling environment to attract investors to ensure economic development as well as create job opportunities for the youths and women empowerment.

Gawuna pledged to continue the improvement in agricultural activities so as to boost food production.

He told the ACF that he would expand Kano to prevent congestion and also focus on education,health,water supply and provision of safe environment.

The Chairman of the ACF Kano Chapter, Dr.Goni Faruk Umar thanked the APC candidate for attending the interactive session.