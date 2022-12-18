Former Anambra vigilante member captured after joining unknown gunmen

Advertisement



A former member of Anambra State Group (AVG) who joined Unknown Gunmen to terrorize and cause havoc in different parts of Anambra State, especially in communities in Nnewi South Local Government Area.

The hoodlum who has been on the wanted list of the Joint Security Forces of Anambra was said to have involved in and spearheaded many attacks that led to the killings of many security officials and innocent individuals in the state in recent time.

According to a video currently trending on the social media, the notorious gunman, identified as Chukwuma Ejionye, hails from Awo, Ezinifite, in Nnewi South south L.G.A.

Popularly known as Small Case, the hoodlum confessed to have left Unubi camp and moved down to Ezinifitte, before going to Agulezechukwu, where we stayed with other members:

“I was in Unubi camp, before I moved to Ezinifitte, before going to Agulezechukwu, where I stayed with other members. Then, later I now left the group and escaped, to stay on my own,” he said.

While giving further information about the suspect and his acts, one of the security operatives said:

The narrator said: “He is a known kidnapper who has been responsible for the killing of security men, including vigilante. He kidnapped a prominent man and collected N1.5 million before setting him free, but unfortunately for the man, he was dumped in a place where he broke his lungs, and has been under treatment since then.

“JTF has visited his house and recovered guns and security uniforms which he used when he was a security man (he worked as a vigilante operative). He has been on the wanted list for a long time and has been one of the reason Ezinifitte and Nnewi South was regarded as being highly unsafe.

“We got a tip off last night and we moved in and apprehended him where he was hiding.”