Argentina 3 France 3 (4-2 pens): Messi WINS World Cup despite Mbappe hat-trick as Martinez is the hero in shootout

Lionel Messi fired Argentina to World Cup glory in the most thrilling of finals against France – despite a stunning Kylian Mbappe hat-trick.

Messi grabbed his second goal of the game with, tucking in a 108th-minute extra-time winner to spark utter chaos in Doha and Buenos Aires.

But with two minutes left, Mbappe sealed his treble as he dispatched his second penalty of the game to make it 3-3.

And the South Americans won the World Cup in the shootout as Gonzalo Montiel sealed it after Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed.

Lionel Messi converted an early penalty to put Argentina in front after Ousmane Dembele’s foolish foul on Angel Di Maria.

And Di Maria turned finisher 13 minutes later as he rounded off a superb flowing team move.

France were utterly shell-shocked and completely out of the game, even making two substitutes before half-time.

But as the game threatened to fizzle out, Mbappe was determined to make his mark.

And he did it firstly in the 80th minute by just about sticking a penalty past Emi Martinez and 97 seconds later volleyed home emphatically for 2-2 in stunning scenes.

Suddenly Argentina were clinging on for extra-time – although Messi stung the palms of Hugo Lloris deep into injury-time in search for what would have been a sensational winner.