Fire guts one storey building office apartment at Onitsha

Advertisement



Fire on Sunday gutted a one-storey building office apartment in Onitsha, Anambra.

The incident is contained in a statement signed by the Director/Fire Chief of Anambra Fire Service, Mr Martin Agbili, and made available to newsmen in Onitsha.

According to the statement, at about 1.00 p.m. on Sunday, the Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call that there was a fire outbreak at No 52 Awka Road, Onitsha, housing a one-storey building office apartment.

“I immediately deployed our fire truck and our ever ready and fearless firefighters to the fire scene.

“They went into action, battled the fire, controlled and fought it to a standstill,” he said.

The fire chief said that the cause of the fire is suspected power surge, saying that no life was lost during the fire incident.

Agbili stressed the importance of always switching off all our electrical and electronic appliances, especially when it is not in use.