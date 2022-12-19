APC In More Trouble As Tinubu, Presidency Rejects APC Guber Candidate In Bauchi

Advertisement



The political scene in the north east geopolitical region of Nigeria appears unsettling particularly for the All Progressive Congress [APC] in the Bauchi State against the gubernatorial contest. Information available to 247ureports.com indicates the presidency working in tandem with the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu have taken the decision to turn away from the gubernatorial tussle in Bauchi State.

As gathered, the said decision was taken by key personalities within the presidency following the inauspicious stance taken by the APC candidate – Sadiq in his inability and/or unwillingness to carry along party members following his victory at the party primaries – where it was reported delegate votes were purchased at price tag as high as N1.5million each.

Particularly, the soured relationship between the federal minister of education – Adamu Adamu and the APC gubernatorial candidate – Sadiq is reported as the major cause.

Reliable sources indicate that Sadiq was not the original choice of Adamu Adamu – who was considered the leader of the party in Bauchi State. His choice to fly the party banner was Dr Musa Babayo – the former deputy national secretary of the People Democratic Party [PDP]. Unfortunate for Adamu Adamu, Babayo failed to score enough vote to win. He took the fourth position behind Alhaji Nura Manu Soro and Halliru.

Upon victory, the relationship which was not too great to begin with took a nose dive. A close APC ally to Sadiq revealed that Sadiq’s victory at the APC primary brought out his true personality and intentions. Sadiq took the victory and striped all of the Adamu Adamu followers from the campaign council, he also striped all of the followers of the two Senators from the State. As a result, the Senators and Adamu Adamu and other leaders of the party in Bauchi State were left with little option than to fight back.

As starters, Adamu Adamu initiated a move to remove Sadiq as the head [Director General] of the APC presidential campaign in Bauchi State – and to replace him with either Dr Musa Babayo or Alh Nura Manu Soro. Adamu Adamu submitted his wish officially to the APC presidential candidate – and it Is believe Tinubu is receptive to the request. It remains uncertain whether the name of Sadiq will be removed.

Meanwhile, Sadiq has been reported to relentlessly been seeking private audience with the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu. But sources reveal that Tinubu has refused to grant him audience. Instead, Tinubu was reported as asking him to come with the APC Senators in the State. Sadiq has not been able to draw the Senators to accompany him to go see Bola Tinubu.

Interesting enough, at the last meeting with Tinubu in mid-November 2022 when Sadiq accompanied other APC chieftains from across the country to Tinubu’s home in Abuja, the meeting was reported to have not ended well for Sadiq. His followers who were gathered outside the premises of the meeting were reported to be shouting abuses and angry words at the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu. It was not certain what was the cause of their anger.

See photo’s of the visit below:

But cursory inquiry points to Tinubu’s and the presidency’s decision to virtually “forfeit” the Bauchi APC governorship seat as the probable cause of the anguish by the supporters of Sadiq. Since the outburst at the home of Tinubu, Sadiq has been running from pillar to post looking for how to meet with Tinubu face to face. To no avail.

The APC gubernatorial campaign in Bauchi has thus suffered a major setback owing the recent development. Many within the Bauchi north senatorial district where the APC gubernatorial candidate claims to hail from, are reported to be gravely unhappy with him owing to his distant relationship with region in the past. “He has never belonged to us. We don’t know him.”