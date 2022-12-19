Saraki’s courageous leadership made 8th Assembly most productive- Dogara

Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Former Senate President Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, demonstrated great leadership and courage which resulted in the unprecedented performance of the 8th Assembly, Hon Yakubu Dogara, the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, has said.

In a message celebrating Saraki on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary, which was made available to reporters in Bauchi by Dogara media aide Turaki Hassan said’ Hon Dogara commended Saraki’s partnership in steering the affairs of the 8th Assembly saying, “

Yours have been 60 years of meritorious service to our fatherland as examplified by your consistent display of unwavering commitment to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria and particularly, the independence of the legislature.

“In the four years you held sway as President of the Senate, you demonstrated great courage and patriotism in steering the affairs of the Senate. Your partnership was a legendary epic which by popular consensus made the 8th NASS the most productive in Nigeria’s history.

“As you step into the sexagenarian club today, I wish to join your teeming well-wishers in praying to Almighty God to grant you more wisdom and sound health to continue to serve the nation in the years ahead.”

Both Saraki and Dogara were elected Senate President and Speaker on June 6, 2015 after they rebelled the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC’s) endorsement of other candidates.

At the expiration of their tenure in June 2019, the two Chambers passed bills and resolutions that surpasses those of previous Assemblies.