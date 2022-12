Advertisement



A federal high court in Abuja has convicted Doyin Okupe, director-general of the Peter Obi presidential campaign, for money laundering.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Okupe in 2019 on a 59-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and diversion of funds to the tune of N702 million.

He was arraigned before Ijeoma Ojukwu, presiding judge, alongside two companies – Value Trust Investment Ltd and Abrahams Telecoms Ltd.