Being a former civil servant before joining civil service for politics is a decision made out of will and acceptance of passionate calls from the good people of Bauchi state who believed in his capacity and ability to turn things right at a near peril period.

Governor Bala Mohamed had in his career dedication to federal civil service a meritorious one full of accolades to his name in the various ministries he worked with till 2007. During the period under review, the government of Nigeria saddled him with numerous achieved responsibilities and a deliberate challenge that lift him to the peak up successes and fathoming civil servant are truly the servant of the people as such they deserve necessary support and consideration from every responsible government to achieved the optimum productivity.

As a product of nature nurtured by trained parents and guardians whom he consult in every decision taken in leadership because he believed in mentoring as a human being who is prone to mistake as to perfect is divine, no wonder in many occasion governor Bala Mohamed keep commending his seniors in service to humanity in general despite born and raised in an oil prospecting local area, Alkaleri. For governor Mohamed, on civil servants immediately after taking oath of office as the lawful elected choice of Bauchians who play politics to its best. A decision that brought smile and succor to the then neglected civil servants of the state, from the onset, governor Bala Mohamed appointed former head of service of the state to serve as his adviser, Mr. Abdon Dalla Gin on civil service matters. It unarguably one of the best appointments made which breed the restructuring and rationalization of the civil service system in the state and the local government civil servants through initiatives and solid foundation laid.

From May, 2019 to date, Governor Bala Mohamed consistently made payment of salaries and other civil service entitlement a priority, though, he has on several occasions proved his doubters wrong for maintaining the streak, in an interview recently held with Mr. Abdon Gin said, he has the privilege of working with many governors, but governor Bala Mohamed, is too exceptional in providing the needed desires of the civil servant especially when compared with his counterpart elsewhere, some governors are even proud of paying salaries while governor Bala Mohamed has maintained the tempo since assumption of office, this kis aside from payment of gratuities and pensions as at when due.

Similarly governor Bala Mohamed has break the record of one of the best civilian governor of Bauchi state through modest laws in regulating civil service in the state as well as persuade legacy project that has direct bearing in the lives of the people. Affirming to the pathetic situations inherited, the governor awarded instant total renovation of the state secretariats that was left in bushy and untidy for over thirty decades; the existing structures was there since its first commissioned in 1981 by the then governor of the state which was immortalize as Abubakar Umar Secretariat. With the in-depth renovation and massive roads constructions to link various routes in the secretariat, the government changed the mindset of the workers plus additional morale to be more committed and dedicated to serving their state with pride based on the state of art facilities and serene environ created to serve as an impetus. Today, the Bauchi state civil service secretariat is the best in the whole northern Nigeria in terms of beautification, serenity and all out duty by the cooperating and gracious workers who continues thanking governor Bala Mohamed for his implemented initiatives in ameliorating the welfare packages of civil servant; minimum wage 0f thirty thousand naira have been implemented from grade level 01-06 and plans are underway to extend it to all, backlog of salaries have been settled, no local government or stat government pensioner is owing government a penny and gradually the inherited heap of gratuities have been monthly paid to beneficiaries who gave up hope in the past due to abysmal leadership of I don’t care.

As part of cleansing the dirt and poisoned unscrupulous minds within the inherited system, the Bala Mohamed led government so far, flush out those people in various ministries Department and agencies, such as tens of staffs caught and handed over to relevant constituted bodies for proper punishment, they are few from the local government pension board, social investment state office etc.

In the areas of capacity enhancements; the government trained and retrained and streaking monthly other charges to MDAs and provision of working tools to replace the archaic furniture.

The abandoned auditorium in the state secretariat is close to completion. At the end of the project, third phase of the extending layout would be erected to integrate ministries, department and agencies which is part of the initial workers secretariat.