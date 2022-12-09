2023: How APGA Will Win Ebonyi Election – APGA Spokesman

Advertisement



APGA, one of the widely acceptable party in Nigeria and in the entire south east region has brought the message of hope in Ebonyi State through the emergence of some key political actors who have written their names in gold tracing their good antecedents.

The emergence of an erudite, accomplished, sophisticated, experienced and untainted Ezza son, Prof. Ben Ifeanyichukwu Odoh as APGA Guber candidate, Sen. Emmanuel Onwe Uzor, Ph.D as APGA candidate for Ebonyi Central Zone, Hon, Edwin Anoyo Nwonu as APGA candidate for Ezza North/Ishielu Fed. Constituency, Sir, Ifeanyi Eleje in Ebonyi South and Dr. Nkata Nwali Chukwu has earned the party tremendous support and overwhelming popularity going into the elections.

Ezza is one of the most populated clans in Ebonyi State and the eldest of so-called Umuekumenyi block comprising about eight local government areas out of the state’s 13 LGAs. Ezza, however, has for so long felt neglected and denied of so many opportunities since the creation of Ebonyi State in 1996, and had prior to the peak of political activities for the 2023 elections vowed to support only the party that gives their son or daughter gubernatorial ticket.

Odoh’s emergence as guber candidate renewed their hope in the state and resulted in an Ezza national declaration at their ancestral home of Okpuku Ezzekuna Nchonu that even if it worth wasting their vote on their son, Prof. Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh for them to achieve their goals they’ll not hesitate to do so as this is the only chance they have in taking the number one seat in the state since its creation.

The decamping of Hon. Nwonu Edwin Anayo (Annatex), current House of Representatives member representing Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency from the PDP to the APGA, and his subsequent emergence as the APGA candidate for the same position has earned APGA a great deal of support in that constituency. Annatex is a strong force and pillar, and has millions of supporters. The vote of those supporters will give APGA victory, particularly in Ezza North and Ishielu federal constituency.

The APGA has equally made inroads in Ikwo another determinant of Ebonyi elections that has 20 political wards and 308 polling units. Their beloved illustrious son, Sen. Emmanuel Onwe Uzor, Ph.D, is contesting for Senate in Ebonyi Central Senatorial District. Onwe have contested for the same position in two previous electoral seasons this making it the third time he’s vying for the same position, winning in the previous outings but ending up a victim of systematic rigging.

But come 2023 general election, Ikwo people both at home and in the diaspora have vowed to deliver Senator Emmanuel Onwe and Prof. Bernard Ifeanyichukwu Odoh in APGA despite ones political affiliation in as much as Ezza people will deliver Onwe on the 25th of February, 2023 nothing stops an Ikwo man to vote for an Ezza guber candidate. According to the leaders of Ikwo Noyo, their opined that first impression matters, If Ezzas delivers Onwe in the first election that Odoh should go and sleep for his victory has come.

In Ebonyi South, APGA has two of the prominent competitors, the Guber running mate, Dr. Nkata Chukwu, and the Ebonyi south senatorial candidate, Sir, Ifeanyi Eleje who has been doing an incredible job in spreading the message of APGA to every nook and cranny in the area, with them alongside other House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates, the entire south is would be a walkover for APGA.

In Ebonyi North where the APC guber candidate is coming from, APGA has one of the greatest supporters both at the grassroots level and in the diaspora. The Ebonyi North senatorial candidate, Chief Silas Chibueze Nwadimbia, the house of Representatives candidate for Ebonyi/Ohaukwu federal constituency, Chief. Charles Alieze and other house of Assembly candidate in the area have dominated political discussions in the area despite the forces coming from the APC guber candidate.

With this and other grassroots sensitization of our party, Ebonyi APGA is ready to take over the government house come 2023 general election.

Nwanchor Chibuike Nwanchor

APGA Publicity Secretary, Ebonyi State.