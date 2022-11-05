Youth Of Mbaise Nation Adopt/Endorse Edede Franklyne

Advertisement



2023-AHIAZU EZINIHITTE MBAISE Federal House of Representatives Seat;

Cardinal Comrade Edede Franklyne Maduabuchi (Capacity) of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA),

Unequivocally and irrevocably have endorsed the Candidature of one of our own and the MOST QUALIFIED Candidate to represent the good People of AHIAZU EZINIHITTE MBAISE Federal Constituency come 2023 National Assembly elections in Imo State and Federal Republic of Nigeria in general.

The Youths of Mbaise Nation will in due course converge to officially and publicly present the illustrious Son and worthy Ambassador of MBAISE NATION to the World and properly fortify him for the hecculien task of effective efficient and Peopleoriented Representation at the 10th National Assembly in Nigeria.

This unanimously painstaking endorsement of this vibrant, intelligent, creative, innovative , OUTSPOKENLY FEARLESS, Courageous and Peopleoriented Cardinal Comrade EDEDE Franklyne Maduabuchi Capacity, Grand Commander Order Of Nigeria and African Youth(GCONY (GCOAY), was arrived at out of the glaring qualities, antecedents , pedigree, integrity, broad-mindedness and selfless disposition of this Enigma and a hurricane like Personally, which best suits the Representation of any well-meaning Federal Constituency, considering the anticipational development in Nigeria.

Cardinal Comrade Edede Franklyne Maduabuchi Capacity’s selfless leadership module , contact , wide acceptability , comportment, exposure and maturity and God-fearing character have singled him out and has so dearly endeared him to hearts of all future oriented and developmental inclined Mbaise Young Leaders and Stakeholders.

Cardinal Comrade Edede Franklyne Maduabuchi’s unequaled and unprecedented selfless role and commitment in youth development in Nigeria and African continent as a whole and the much benefits his being in the 10th National Assembly (GREEN CHAMBERS) , potents can never be over emphasize.

Comrade Edede Franklyne Maduabuchi’s trustworthiness, reliability, and most remarkably ,his unweaving and unrelenting patriotic resolve in fighting the course /cause of IGBO NATION in general and Mbaise Nation further singlefiles him .

We therefore, inview of the foregoing, make bold to present this quintessential influential Peopleoriented VOCAL VOICE of the masses to the World as our preferred 2023 House Of Representatives Candidate for Ahiazu Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency of Imo State.

May GOD ALMIGHTY help us achieve this worthwhile fit.

SIGNED:

Comrade UWAZIE Benard Chinonso (EZINIHITTE MBAISE) National President.

Ms Onyinyechi OKORO

(AHIAZU MBAISE.)

National Secretary

Comrade Frank Nzenwa

ABOH MBAISE LGA

National Publicity Secretary

For and on behalf of

Mbaise Youths For Social Justice, Equity And Fairness ….