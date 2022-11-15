President Buhari Makes Case For Tinubu-Shettima Ascension To The Presidency

Advertisement



President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday joined capacity crowd at the Jos township stadium in endorsing the Tinubu-Shettima ticket, the flag bearers of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2023 presidential contest, urging party members to march to deliver the candidates now that the party has decided.

But the President at a visit to the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba reiterated his earlier commitment to ensuring that every vote counts. “No election winner will be denied his mandate, irrespective of the party to which they belonged,” apparently in response to the Campaign Director-General, Governor Simon Lalong who announced the intention to recreate the SDP-Moshood Abiola historic victory in 1993 in a campaign that took off in the same city 3o years ago. That election victory was annulled by the military.

In handing the APC flag to the candidate at the tumultuous occasion, President Buhari said the country needed a man like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, urging the party faithful to campaign on issues and the abilities of our candidate and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The President reiterated his earlier assurances that he will be at the forefront of this campaign because of his belief in the party.

The President said it is only the APC that can steer Nigeria to fulfill its historic purpose adding that working together with the leadership of the party, the campaign council, and its teeming supporters, the goal will be achieved.

The Chairman of the party, Senator Adamu led other party stalwarts, including Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to call on Nigerians to vote for the APC ticket which is the surest way to the prosperity for the country.