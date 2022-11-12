Nigeria Soldiers Clash With Unknown Gunmen At Soludo’s Home Town, Many Killed

Advertisement



The afternoon of Saturday November 12, 2022 saw bloodshed at the sleepy town of Isuofia in Anambra State. This is as men of the Nigerian Army arrived the community to unleash bullets and destruction on the community.

According to a member of the community, the soldiers were acting in retaliation of an earlier attack by unknown criminals who were reported to have killed a soldier. Another member of the community stated that two soldiers were gun down at a local military checkpoint located about 2km from Soludo’s country home. The soldiers retaliated with force. “They came and was shooting like it was a war. The bullets were raining on my zinc roof. We were all afraid for our lives. We could see thigh black smoke and and we could hear people screaming.”

Another source stated that “Unknown gunmen attacked a army checkpoint point at Isuofia, killed a soldier. The joint task force pursued them and got all of them killed and recovered the vehicle they used“. Early unconfirmed information indicate about four young adults were killed.

