Court Dismisses Kantigi’s Appeal, Affirms Forfeiture of Property to FG

A three-man panel of Judges of the Court of Appeal,  Abuja,  led by Justice Bature Isah Gafai, has dismissed an appeal filed by  Baba Chado Kantigi claiming ownership of   House  No. 10, Kinshasa Street, Wuse Zone 6,  Abuja.

The appeal was dismissed on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Kantigi filed the appeal to claim ownership of the property  linked to Alhaji Liman Kantigi, a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Niger state  while  Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu was governor.



The EFCC,  had, sometime in 2017, confiscated some properties linked to Kantigi based on intelligence linking him with  money laundering and fraudulent acquisition of assets.   Another  landed property  linked to Kantigi was  House Block 5, Flat 3,  Divo Street, Foreign Affairs Quarters, Abuja.

Delivering the lead  judgment on Monday,  Justice  Gafai dismissed the appeal and directed that the property be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

Other parties who forfeited properties  to the  government  in a different appeal before the court are: Janet Ojeneti Enemosah:  Block 4, Flat 3, Divo Street,  Foreign Affairs Quarters, Abuja,   Mrs. Rakiya Baba:  Block 5, Flat 3, Divo Street,  Foreign Affairs Quarters, Abuja and  Olalekan Olakehinde :   Mercedes Van  January 2014 model, Toyota Land Cruiser bullet proof  jeep, 2013 model, Toyota Tundra pickup edition, 2014 model , Volkswagen Passat 2013 model and Mini Cooper Countryman, 2013 model.


