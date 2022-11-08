Breaking! Explosion Rocks Popular Anambra Market

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Onitsha

Reports reaching www.247urepots.com have it that explosion has rocked the popular Ọgbọ Ọgwụ Market in Onitsha, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the explosion, which badgered on Tuesday morning, razed many goods in the market.

When contacted, the Managing Director of the Anambra State Fire Service, Engr. Martin Agbili confirmed the fire incident, but however said it affected a section of the Ọgbọ Ọgwụ Market.

While noting that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the Anambra Fire Chief said his men are currently there at the scene battling the fire.

The extent of damages caused by the fire is also yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story

More details later…