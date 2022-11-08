Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan: Law firm disowns document

Advertisement



A law firm, Indemnity Partners, has dissociated itself from a document in respect of Chief Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Alema of Warri Kingdom, High Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan.

‘’Our attention has been drawn to a letter trending on social media purporting to have been issued from our law firm in respect of our client and her husband’’.

‘The law firm said in a statement signed by B. C. Igwilo SAN that the document was inauthentic and of dubious origin.

‘’ That letter is inauthentic and of dubious origin’’.

The firm urged the discerning public to ignore the document in circulation in its entirety.

‘’We categorically distance ourselves from the purported letter and its alleged contents’’ the statement added.

Below is the full text of the disclaimer

INDEMNITY PARTNERS

LEGAL PRACTITIONERS, NOTARIES PUBLIC

4th November 2022

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

DISCLAIMER

We are solicitors for Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Our attention has been drawn to a letter trending on social media purporting to have been issued from our law firm in respect of our client and her husband.

We categorically distance ourselves from the purported letter and its alleged contents.

That letter is inauthentic and of dubious origin.

Accordingly, we urge the discerning public to ignore it in its entirety.

C. Igwilo SAN

Indemnity Partners

We’re ready for APC, Bello in 2023 – Kogi Youths

Urge Kogi Central PDP candidate not to be distracted

Vow to retire Kogi APC candidates in 2023

Say Governor Yahaya Bello afraid of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s rising political profile

Youths in Kogi State on Sunday endorsed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate in Kogi Central, Chief Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, as their choice candidate for the February National Assembly election.

‘’’The good people of Kogi Central deserve a better senator with sound understanding and intellectual depth. Chief Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is suitable and capable of leading the way out of the quagmire we find ourselves today’’

They also chided Governor Yahaya Bello and his cronies for misleading Nigerians, embarking on laughable exercise and suicide mission and placing Kogi State both on the map of national and international ridicule.

‘’Governor Yahaya Bello and his cronies are overwhelmed by the rising political profile of Chief Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. They simply want to be mischievous’’

Meeting under the aegis of Ebira Youths Coalition (EYC), the youths described the N10 billion allegations as purely absurd, diversionary and unnecessary distraction.

‘’Nothing will stop Akpoti-Uduaghan from occupying the Kogi Central senatorial seat in 2023’’.

Rising from an emergency working committee meeting held in Okene, Kogi State, the youths vowed to resist to the last drop of their blood any attempt by Bello and APC members to manipulate the 2023 elections’’

‘’Kogi APC is already heading for the rocks occasioned by its parochialism, deceit and betrayal of the people’s mandate. We will not subscribe to anything evil in 2023. The voters are interested in the emergence of an honest, consistent and credible woman as Kogi Central senator in 2023’’

Speaking through its National Director of Information and Orientation, Dr. Ihiampe Jato, the youths condemned the governor for orchestrating a campaign of calumny against Akpoti-Uduaghan, with a view to impugn her integrity and malign the transparency stance of the Kogi Central PDP candidate.

They praised Akpoti-Uduaghan for her peaceful disposition and gentility.

‘’Chief Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan will make Kogi Central a more salubrious clime. She will promote an environment safe for life and the growth of business’’

They also applauded her for bringing smiles on the faces of Kogi people.

‘’Kogi Central is about to be emancipated from anti-development forces’’

They urged the electorate to come out and vote in February and March, 2023.

‘’We are waiting for the National Assembly election. We know Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan will win. The people will vote for PDP’’

They also urged Nigerians to ignore fake stories sponsored by Kogi APC lepers in Abuja and Lokoja.

‘’We need a vibrant and well-focused senator who has the interest of the district at heart; a woman who is academically sound and administratively skillful; a very deft master strategist who doesn’t talk with both sides of mouth; a woman who will deliver the dividend of democracy to the wonderful people of Kogi Central’’

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s popularity, strength threat to Bello, Kogi APC leaders, says PDP Chieftain

Accuses APC of making Kogi State torture, kidnapping and killing chambers

Urges Buhari to call Yahaya Bello to order

Calls Safiu Governor Yahaya Bello’s loyalist

Says PDP ready to take campaign against violence in Kogi State to Europe and America

Insists on adequate security

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi, Chief Otenyiete Otuhuo, said the popularity and strength of the party’s senatorial candidate in Kogi Central had thrown Governor Yahaya Bello and other All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the state into panic mode.

‘’What they are seeing is the beginning of PDP’s victory in 2023. APC should be ready to move out of Kogi State. We do not want war. It is time that the APC realized that it has failed Kogi State people politically’’

He also condemned APC leaders for making Kogi State some sort of torture, kidnapping and killing chambers.

Okene Local Government Chairman, Hon Abdulrazak Yusuf, a few days ago gave one week notice to PDP in the local government area to vacate its party secretariat. Safiu, a loyalist of Governor Yahaya Bello and a man on the pay roll of Abdulkarim Asuku, Chief of Staff to Bello, was abducted for dumping the ruling party in the state.

In a statement in Lokoja, the PDP leader accused Bello and other top government functionaries of employing all kinds of tactics and blackmail to harass and intimidate members of the opposition.

Particularly Ohuhuo criticised Bello for his undemocratic conduct and breach of the peace in Kogi State.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call Yahaya Bello to order.

‘’Despotism and flagrant abuse of power represent the basic fabric from which the Yahaya Bello led APC administration is woven today. Something should be done to curtail the excesses of Kogi government officials and military personnel in the state’’

He also urged the police to arrest Kogi State APC officials for crimes against humanity.

‘’Kogi APC officials have steadily kidnapped, harassed and beaten individuals that have been critical of Yahaya Bello’s policies’’

The PDP stalwart commended Bello for exposing APC tactics to Kogi electorate, who now fully understand how the party wants to execute its 2023 political plan in the state.

‘’Governor Yahaya Bello and his co-travellers are not intelligent enough. Rather than face PDP squarely, they are looking for cheap distractions. Their efforts to cause more divisions and confusion among Kogi people are becoming new sources of strength and urgency to dislodge them in 2023’’.

The statement underscored rallies and seminars held by different groups to condemn thuggery and violence in Kogi State.

He also praised Kogi people for creating and sustaining a culture of resistance.

‘’Our people are eager to take the crusade to Europe and America. That is the next option if they continue to harass, intimidate, kidnap and kill members of the opposition’’

North-Central leaders express surprise, unhappiness on Kogi government terrorism statement

Move against APC

Endorse Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Top leaders of the North Central zone on Friday urged the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo to desist from a campaign of calumny, hate and deception.

‘’Such empty posturing cannot fool the good people of Kogi State. The Commissioner for Information and Communication is talking rubbish. He knows the real terrorist in the state’’

The highly respected leaders also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the Yahaya Bello led All Progressives Congress (APC) government to avoid continuous illegal approach to governance and public issues as it is now becoming a stigma on the ruling party and the Kogi State Government.

‘’We want to use this opportunity to inform Mr. President and the wonderful people of Kogi State that the terrorism statements by the Commissioner for Information and other officials of the Kogi State government are all lies’’

In a statement issued at the weekend in Abuja by the Chairman, Congress of Concerned North Central Leaders (CCNCL), Alhaji Mohammed Suleiman, the leaders noted the frivolity, ignorance and mischief that informed the commissioner’s recent statement.

The commissioner for information embarked upon this latest charade in a vain attempt to deflect attention from the woeful performance of Yahaya Bello.

They condemned the Kogi State government’s skirmish against the opposition, the draconian rulership of Yahaya Bello and the havoc done to the North Central zone by holding down one of the great prospects of the Middle Belt region.

‘’We condemn in strong terms the kidnapping of opposition members in Kogi State. We see this as a very bad trend for the state. We enjoin President Mohammadu Buhari to unravel the people behind this criminal act as the public opinion and petitions lay this at the door step of some powerful members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State.

Principally, the leaders carpeted the APC for abandoning Kogi youths to the ogre of unemployment.

They listed misery, poverty, violence, economic mismanagement and human destruction as key achievements of the APC administration in Kogi State.

‘’What is Governor Yahaya Bello’s performance? He has performed disgracefully. The Yahaya Bello led APC government is oppressive, ugly and blight in the heart of the North Central. Kogi State is now rated highly in the halls of infamy’’

They urged Kogi voters to reject tired souls and con-men whose only motivation is self-enrichment at the expense of the suffering masses.

They also urged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Kogi Central Senatorial district, Chief Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, not to be intimidated over the 2023 senatorial race.

‘’Kogi Central needs a senator who can find solutions to the district’s enormous economic, social and political problems. Chief Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has the integrity, dynamism, courage and vision to address problems and take the senatorial district to the Promised Land’’

Kogi Elders Decry Yahaya Bello’s performance

Condemn abduction of Safiu, brother to Bello’s Chief of Staff

Back PDP in 2023

Task Buhari, security chiefs, others on kidnapping, political assassination

Top leaders of Kogi State on Thursday accused Governor Yahaya Bello of turning the domestic lives of the people upside down.

They also described the governor as a despot, symbol of oppression and erratic character.

In a statement in Lokoja, the leaders urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address the spate of kidnapping in Kogi State.

The statement issued by the Chairman of Kogi Indigenous Forum (KIF), Alhaji Mohammed Suleiman, accused the ruling party of abducting members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Safiu, stepbrother of Abdulkarim Asuku, the Chief of Staff to Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, was abducted on Monday

Particularly, the notable leaders accused the ruling party of hatching a destructive plan, orchestrating violence and deliberating using hit squads to destabilize the opposition in the state.

They described the Kogi State governor as a desperate and confused person who has no value for human life.

‘’Governor Yahaya Bello enjoys seeing the people in misery’’

The Igala, Ebira, Okun, Bassa Nge, Kakanda, Bassa-Komo and Oworo leaders underscored violence, terror and feelings of hatred against the opposition.

The eminent leaders blamed Bello for failing to address the state’s pressing needs.

They called on the electorate to vote out APC in the 2023 elections.

‘’PDP will break the back of APC. It will beat the ruling party, others in the 2023 elections’’

The group of respected leaders in the state scolded Bello for putting APC in an extremely difficult position.

‘’APC members in Kogi State are living in cloud-cuckoo land. Humiliation and embarrassment await Kogi APC 2023’’.