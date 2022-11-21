2023: Marafa promises APC, Tinubu massive votes in Zamfara

He said within the last two weeks, the council had held meetings with several groups both political and non political groups.
“We held meetings and sensitised different groups and organizations including traditional and religious leaders in the state.
” We also met with students, community-based organizations, farmers associations, and several other groups to sensitise them to vote for Bola Tinubu as the next president of the country.
“We are doing these based on the democratic benefits that we hope to get in return for the people of Zamfara with Tinubu as president.
“We need security, we need to sleep with our two eyes closed. We shall make security a priority,” he said.
Marafa assured that if elected as a senator in the 10th Senate, he would canvass for the establishment of the North West Development Commission to tackle the challenges of the people of the region.
The senator had earlier inspected three buildings in the city centre, being rehabilitated to serve as the Presidential Campaign Coordinating Offices.
He further said the committee would go round all the local governments to commission the offices and mobilise support for all the APC candidates in the state.
Marafa said Zamfara had been an APC state since the inception of democracy in 1999 and Zamfara would not derail from its initial position of voting for APC across the board.
He noted that with Matawalle as the North West Zonal Co-ordinator of Tinubu for President, he had provided the committee befitting offices in the state to enable them to effectively discharge their responsibilities.
Marafa lauded Matawalle for providing the committee with befitting accommodation during its two-week stay in the state.
He expressed appreciation to Zamfara stakeholders, for working for the victory of the APC and the emergence of Tinubu as President and Matawalle as Governor.
He commended the party members for all their support for the success of the party in every election since 1999 and urged them to keep it up.