2023: Marafa promises APC, Tinubu massive votes in Zamfara

Marafa, a Senator in the 8th Senate, said the meetings, held in his capacity as the Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, were eventful.

He said within the last two weeks, the council had held meetings with several groups both political and non political groups.

“We held meetings and sensitised different groups and organizations including traditional and religious leaders in the state.

” We also met with students, community-based organizations, farmers associations, and several other groups to sensitise them to vote for Bola Tinubu as the next president of the country.

“We are doing these based on the democratic benefits that we hope to get in return for the people of Zamfara with Tinubu as president.

“We need security, we need to sleep with our two eyes closed. We shall make security a priority,” he said.

Marafa assured that if elected as a senator in the 10th Senate, he would canvass for the establishment of the North West Development Commission to tackle the challenges of the people of the region.

The senator had earlier inspected three buildings in the city centre, being rehabilitated to serve as the Presidential Campaign Coordinating Offices.

He said that one of the buildings would serve as the Zonal Secretariat for Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council with Gov. Bello Matawalle being the North West Coordinator. “The second office will be the APC state Presidential Campaign Coordinating Office, the third one is the Matawalle Governotship reelection Campaign Office,” he said.

He said the buildings would be furnished and equipped with state-of-art furniture and needed working tools for staff to provide campaign support services.

Marafa said similar befitting Tinubu/ Shettima campaign offices would be set up in all the 14 local government areas for the smooth running of campaign activities at the grassroots.

The coordinator said that the council would set up similar campaign offices in all 147 political wards in the state.