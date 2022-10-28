US-Based Nigerians Urge Congress, State Department to Shun Atiku Abubakar

Advertisement



Nigerians in the US under the auspices of the influential Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy (NACJD) has urged their US representatives in congress, department of States, the white house and other policy making agencies to shun the presidential flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Atiku Abubakar who is currently visiting the United States. This caution was conveyed in a press statement signed by the NACJD secretary Mr Chijike Ndukwu. The group said, “We are aware that Mr. Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party of Nigeria in the 2023 Presidential Elections is currently in the United States for “consultation with Nigerians in Diaspora and with US officials on his ambition.”

“First, we would Iike to remind everyone that this Atiku Abubakar is the same one who featured prominently in the bribery scandal of Congressman Jefferson and in the reports of separate US Senate investigations in 2010.”

“As vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Atiku Abubakar is alleged to have conspired with all manner of people to fling off various Nigerian assets at ridiculous prices to himself and his friends.”

“The current economic and cash flow problems crippling the Nigerian economy today, through massive unemployment and grinding poverty is directly linked to that recklessness.”

“Unfortunately, Mr. Abubakar lives in Dubai – where the leaders decided to turn a desert into a heaven while Atiku Abubakar leaves Nigeria- an oil rich nation, famished with corruption, banditary, Boko Haram, kidnappers and killings.”

“Nigerians in Diaspora are weary of and disgusted with Atiku Abubakar. Nigerian youths in particular are currently looking hard elsewhere for a decent, honest and detribalized leadership.”

“If you’re a United States official, run for your life and if you’re a Nigerian in the United States who supports the man- Atiku who has helped to steal Nigeria to stupor, you’re an accomplice!”

“The Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy (NACJD) calls on all United States Congressmen and Senators to shun Mr. Atiku Abubakar and his gang of wolves, or face political leprosy from Nigeria-American voters in their districts going forward.”

“We call on all Nigerians in the United States to resist any attempt by mischievous politicians like Mr. Atiku Abubakar who deploy ethnic and tribal sentiment in politics to derail the current move by young people to return Nigeria to the comity of developed and progressive countries”.

The NACJD is a Washington, DC. Research and Good Governance advocacy non-profit organization in the United States. We lobby the US Government, the Congress, and the policy-making community to influence US policies on Nigeria.