Soludo Inaugurates New Local Govt Services Commission

Advertisement



By Christian Aburime

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo CFR has charged members of Anambra Local Government Service Commission to reposition the sector where it ought to be.

He made this call while formally inaugurating them at the Government Lodge Amawbia.

Speaking to the members, Governor Soludo said, “You are called upon to join the Solution team, the disruptive team and breathe life into the local government service.

“We want to go back bottom up. The Local Government system has not been anywhere it’s supposed to be.”

Governor Soludo further said he was pleased to inaugurate an experienced, patriotic and knowledgeable team.

“We are looking at the Local Government to deliver effective service to the people.

“In terms of governmental structure, the Local Government is the representative in the grassroots.

“We need staff to deliver. The institution should be effective and efficient, need skills, tools, technology and leadership which is provided by the appointed Transition Committee Chairmen,” Soludo asserted.

“We can’t drive development to the State only from Awka alone and this is the reason why we have devolved responsibilities down to the local government.

“The Market and other institutions have a role to play. All the organs in the Local Government must work!”

“The JAAC committee have a limited technical job which is simply to manage joint domiciled accounts. That’s their important and technical responsibility.

“In matters of appointment, promotion, transfer; the entire system of the Local Government needs to work and that lies with you.

“We were careful to select people that are experienced and knowledgeable. That’s what we need; your knowledge, experience and love for Anambra.”

While warning staff who seem to forget they have to come to work daily, he asked “What services are you delivering to the people?”.

“We are determined to invigorate and delegate responsibilities to local government so they can be more responsible from waste management and a host of others.

“You can’t repeat the same thing and expect a different result. Quite a whole lot of things need to change including the finances.

“We love Anambra but sometimes, the consciousness might not be there. You have a lot of work to do as a team and we are confident you shall deliver.

“The Local Government system will be designed the way it ought to be.

“Congratulations and commiserations, to manage in difficult times when resources are lean because of the weight of the job that awaits you.

“We encourage and empower you to have your own independent revenue so you can execute your own projects.

“God bless you as you serve Anambra State,” Soludo concluded.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Collins Nwabunwanne reiterated the Commission is in line with Governor Soludo’s vision as demonstrated in his manifesto.

Recalling a month ago when JAAC committee was inaugurated, he maintained the mandate was to make sure the Local Government is totally reformed which have already begun.

Mr Nwabunwanne lauded the Governor for selecting the right people as members of the Local Government Service Commission and giving youths the opportunity to serve of which he is a beneficiary.

The Commissioner said he anticipates a new local government with the level of experience each member of the Service Commission is bringing on board and assures to work together with them to ensure the sector is in a better position.

The Chairman of the Commission Chief Vin Ifeanyi Ezeaka in his speech thanked the Governor for considering them worthy of the task.

“We applied for this Job online and was screened accordingly so therefore, this is not a political favour,” the Chairman remarked.

“We understand your mantra for a new Anambra. We shall key into your vision to achieve desired results.

“The Local Government is in a rot but we shall strive to get it right.”

The Chairman promised Mr Governor to exceed his expectations.

Other members of the Commission include: Hon. Azubuike Okoye, Mr Edwin Uchenna Okafor, Prof (Mrs) Ngozi Christiana Ewuim, Mrs Anthonia Tabansi-Okoye

Personalities in attendance were the Speaker Anambra House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor, Deputy Speaker Anambra House of Assembly, Hon. (Dr) Paschal Agbodike, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Chief of Staff, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Head of Service, Barrister (Mrs) Theodora Igwegbe, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Collins Nwabunwanne, Chief Protocol, Hon Chinedu Nwoye among others