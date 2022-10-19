2023: Bauchi Governor Inaugurates Campaign Council, Assures Peaceful Elections

Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Muhammed Abdulkadir has inaugurated 2023 PDP Presidential and Governorship joint campaign Council with assurance to provide a level playing ground for the peaceful conduct of forthcoming General Elections in the State.

The Over six hundred member committee which has thirty one various sub committees is to be headed by Faruq Mustapha Ahmed as the Director General.

Inaugurating the Campaign Council in Government House Bauchi, Governor Bala Mohammed said that PDP remains the strongest and more popular political party which has the capacity of winning elective positions.

He assured more commitment to consolidate on the achievements recorded by his administration, the Governor also solicited the support of all the electorates for his reelection.

Speaking on behalf of the campaign Council, the Director General Faruq Mustapha who is the former APC Gubernatorial Aspirant assured to mobilize the required voters towards the success of all PDP candidates.

The state Chairman of PDP Hamza Koshe Akuyam beg for forgiveness on anyone who felt aggrieved as a result of their actions and in actions that he feel offended or something he didn’t benefit from.

He advised members of the party to burry their differences and work together to ensure the success of the party at all levels.