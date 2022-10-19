Anambra Community Relocates to Bush As Flood Sacks over 2000 Villagers

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

No fewer than 2000 indigenes of Nsugbe Community in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State have reportedly fled their homes while many of them relocated to bushes for shelter, as flood submerged almost the entire community.

It was gathered that the agrarian community, which is situated in an upland, is also partly situated very close to the popular Omabala River.

However, the with the recent surge of flooding in the area, many members of the communities have been displaced, as majority of them now relocated into some bushes in the community, where they constructed some makeshift camps with nylon and dried grasses for temporary shelter and accommodation.

It was also gathered that the victims, whose problems now include lack of food, water, security and other basic social amenities, currently live their daily lives and carry out their daily activities, such as cooking, bathing and eating right inside the bush, as flood has taken over there homes, farmlands and other properties.

A visit to some of the camps in the showed some of the victims, including men, women, youths and children scattered helplessly in the bush at the mercy of wild animals.

In an interview with newsmen, some of the victims, Mrs Chioma Nnalue and Mr Ikechukwu Anago, who expressed shock at the level of devastation caused by the flood, lamented that they were left at the mercy of hunger since their farm produce mainly yam and cassava are under water, noting that they would have no place to go back to when the flood recedes as their house were devastated by water. They also called for government’s and individuals’ assistance.

All efforts to get the reactions of the State Commissioner for Power and Water Resource, Mr. Julius Ezenwanne on the issue proved abortive, as he did not answer to his calls or give any response as at the time of this publication.