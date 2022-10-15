Gov. Soludo Identifies Slain Security Men, Vows to Fish Out Their Killers

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has revealed the identities of the three recently-murdered members of the local Vigilante Operatives in the state, killed over the week by a group of unknown gunmen at Nkwọ Igboukwu Market in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor also vowed to bring to justice those behind the killing of the officers.

Soludo in a statement by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, identified the victims as Okeke Emeka, Nnayelu Orizu and Chukwuma Ubaego; even as he reiterated his resolved and readiness to hunt down their killers.

He said: “Those responsible for the killing of the three Vigilante operatives will be fished out wherever they are, to face justice.

“This particular act of killing is inhuman and totally unacceptable. The perpetrators will surely not go scot-free as we are fully determined to fish them out to pay dearly for their crimes.” Governor Soludo reassured.

“The government is zeroing in on those who attacked Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy and some military personnel and would soon be brought to face the full wrath of the law.”

Governor Soludo also commiserated with the families of the deceased and Igboukwu Community, assuring that the death of the Vigilante operatives will not be in vain.