Advertisement



From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

Chief Peter Obah is the President of Ebonyi State Market Men Amalgamated Traders Association, and Chairman of International Market, Lot 1. In this interview, he speaks on the emergence of Abakaliki International Market, Ebonyi state, and his position as the Chairman Lot 1.

Well, I will say that International market is my Initiative. When I was Chairman, Abakaliki Main Market before relocating to International market, I went to Elechi the former governor of Ebonyi state. That I would like him to renovate Abakpa main market.

Elechi said ‘No’, its an eyesore(Abakpa market). That he cannot renovate Abakpa main market, but rather he will build an International market. That’s why I said, its my Initiative.

Through that my courtesy visit to Elechi during his first tenure, that’s when he started the International Market. So I have passion for International market. Not the way other people will protect, or let me say, guard international market or in the administrative way.

Rather its the way I will pilot the international market. So that’s why it seems that when you come to International market, Lot 1 is the best. In terms of cleanliness, its the best, in terms of security, orderliness, its the best.

When you come to international market, Lot 1, you see how we are organized. I don’t allow petty traders to come into Lot 1. If you go to other lots, you see how these petty traders are hanging everywhere. But my policy in Lot 1 is that, either you stay in your shop, or in the warehouse. I will not allow you to come out.

So many petty traders are coming to say, I want to give you money, give me a portion. But I say no, I want to keep a standard such that, when I’m leaving the market, my successor will follow my steps.

Because if you don’t want to follow my steps, you will spoil the International market. Governor Umahi built the market to international standard, that’s why I said that the Governor has done everything he ought to do for Ebonyi people.

I was once the Chairman, Security Committee Onitsha main market, G. Okeke was the Chairman of International market, today nobody from Southeast who is into business in Anambra state will like to vie for any political position, because that place is already government house. So in International market, time is coming when people will not talk about appointment. They will settle down and do their business.

Formerly, the problem we had in Ebonyi state was that nearby people were not buying things from us, because of Abakpa main market which was an eyesore. That’s why I said that the Governor knows the problem of Ebonyi people.

That Abakpa main market was an eyesore, a cave, of which during the era of Covid-19, had it been we were still there, we would have been in trouble.

But today, I can say that people from other places like Cameroon and Cross River are coming to patronize us, due to the standard the market was built. All the amenities that is supposed to be in the International market is there. Talk of water, toilet, Police post etc they are all there.

He has created a conducive environment for the traders to do their business. Warehouse is there, where those who are distributors will come and showcase their business and earn their daily bread.

So I will say, that is why I have passion for international market. I am trying my best to see that electricity is provided in the market, which is also international standard. If you look at the one former Governor Elechi built and the one presently built by Governor David Umahi, you’d know that the difference is clear.