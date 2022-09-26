We Can Achieve Much When United — Southeast Group Advises Ndị Igbo

Advertisement

An age group known as Obinwanne Age Grade in Agbana- Umuawulu community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, has urged all Igbo leaders to embrace peace and forge a united front for sustainable progress and development of South-East and Nigeria at large.

The age group noted that the absence of unity and relegation of tradition and cultures had reduced the value of the Igbo race.

The Chairman of Obinwanne Age Grade, Mr. Oluchukwu Ebubeike, who made the call during the group’s 20 year anniversay celebration, held at Ebeavuja Mini-Stadium Agbana, on Sunday, said it is imperative that the Igbo nation returns to it harmonious relationship with each other via Age Grade Association, to forge unity, especially in the face of insecurity confronting the region and the country as a whole.

He said by doing this, the Igbos and the country at large, would continue to preserve and protect its cultural heritage for sustainable development.

While commending Governor Chukwuma Soludo for ensuring a conducive environment for the anniversary, the PG appealed to him and other South East Governors to encourage formation of Age Grade among youths to in the region,

He noted that age grade help peers and other members of a community to identify individual behaviours.

In his remark, the sponsor of the Anniversary and Philanthropist, Dr. Azubuike Augustine Ekweozor, who was honoured with Unity and Peace Ambassador Award at the occasion appealed to other individuals who are better placed to toe the path of charity and also assist those who are less privileged, saying life is about giving.

According to Ekweozor, who is a member of the group and Founder of Ide Global Movement (a political group), said it is necessary for traditional, political and religious leaders to look inwards and return to history, by strengthening or promoting Age Grade Association among youths in all communities as part of measure to checkmate drug dealings, cultism and other crime related activities, because of what is currently facing the country.

Reacting to the award given to him by Peace Legend Awada Lagos, he thanked the management and enjoined Nigerians to sheath their swords and give peace and unity a chance for national development.

He pledged to continue to do his part towards achieving endurable peace and unity in Nigeria, especially, in Anambra State.

The Director of Peace Legend Awada Lagos, Mr. Jesse Amiri, while presenting the award, said that it is his dream to tour the length and breadth of the country promoting peace and unity by giving awards to Philanthropists, non-governmental organization, Institution of learning and Companies to encourage them to do more their humanitarian services to the larger society.

He noted that the award being the company’s 11th edition, was bestowed on Ekweozor, for his continuous advocacy for peace, unity and other humanitarian services to Anambra people.

(The Paradise)