Frontier Discourse 2.0: Ezeife, Bianca, Wike, Others to Know Fate Soon As Voting Ends

The Editorial Board of The Pacesetter Frontier Magazine, organisers of the Frontier Discourse Annual Public Lecture Series and Awards, has announced the end of the voting process to determine the recipients of the 2022 Awards.

The Ag. Editor-in-Chief of the Magazine, Daberechukwu Egbo, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen, in which she also commended members of the public for participating in the voting process.

While revealing that people from about 20 countries of the world participated in the process, she also noted that the list of awardees who emerged will be made public in the coming days.

The statement reads in full: “On September 13, 2022, we issued a statement indicating that the voting process to determine the awardees in the second edition of the Frontier Discourse Public Lecture Series and Awards woul commence on September 14 and last for 10 days.

“We are glad to announce that on Friday, September 23, 2022, the voting ended. We appreciate the entire public for participating in the voting process.

“We recorded a total of 24,931 votes spread across 20 countries of the world: USA, UK, South Africa, Canada, UAE, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Jordan, India, Germany, Ghana, Sweden, Japan, Singapore, Turkey, Hungary, Spain, France and Nigeria, an almost 500% increase from the 5,286 votes gathered in the first edition of the Frontier Discourse Public Lecture Series and Awards.

“For us, we do not take this participation for granted and we hope to have a better event in the Frontier Discourse 2.0

“The final list of Awardees who emerged from the voting process will be announced in the coming days, as well as other necessary details about the Public Lecture and Awards.

“Kindly stay tuned and keep a date with us as we make history in the entire Southern Nigeria and beyond.”

Egbo thanked the partners of the Public Lecture; Journalist 101, Anchor News, Igbo Radio, Nani Boi Studios, CEO Media Agency, Service Accord Initiative, Human Development Center, Ingrace Group and Steve Oruruo Foundation, while also calling on other bodies willing to partner to reach out to the Editorial Board of the Magazine