NDLEA intercepts 12 pump-action guns, 374 cartridges in Kogi

Advertisement

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Friday intercepted 12 Pump Action guns and 374 Cartridges in Kogi.

The Kogi NDLEA Commander, Abdulkadir Abdullahi-Fakai, who made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja, said two persons were arrested in connection with the consignments.

Abdullahi-Fakai said that the riffles and ammunition were intercepted at a check point by personnel during patrol on Okene – Lokoja – Abuja road on Friday.

“The two suspects, Sagir Isiyaka (40) and Bello Shehu Usman (42) were traveling in a J5 Boxer Bus from Onisha to Abuja before our patrol team accosted them.

“On searching their luggage, our eagle-eyed officers discovered the riffles and ammunition concealed in some sacks.

“When asked about how they came about such dangerous arms and ammunition, they couldn’t give any cogent or concrete reason as proof of ownership, ” he explained.

The NDLEA Commander said it was at that point that the duo were arrested with the consignments for further investigations.

According to him, “since the matter is about arms and ammunition, we quickly transfered the case to the Nigeria Police, Kogi Command for their discrete and further investigation.”