As Chairman, I will Work With Anybody Court Says Is The Candidate – Tochukwu Okorie

From-Mba Nnenna, Abaklaliki

The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State – Mr Tochukwu Okorie has expressed readiness to work with anybody the court decides as the party’s Guber candidate.

Okorie stated this Thursday during an interview with newsmen in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

This is sequel to comments on Thursday, in the social media, stating that the PDP Chairman said Ebonyi state PDP has no gubernatorial candidate.

During an interview with African Independent Television (AIT), Wednesday, Okorie said neither Ifeanyi Odii’s name nor Obinna Ogba was currently on the records of INEC, as the party’s governorship candidate.

Reacting, Okorie said, “The truth is, even though PDP was arm-twisted to forward the names of Ifeanyi Odii and his crew, those names have not reflected on INEC records. The portal that people talk about was opened for uploading of candidates’ names and thereafter, the portal closed.

“And the truth is that INEC is being careful with this whole thing, and that was why it extended or shifted the publication of candidates’ names. Remember they ought to have published those names before now. But they had to shift it because of the plethora of cases, not just in Ebonyi state, but in other states, that are pending in the Appeal Court.

“So, when someone came and said the chairman said PDP has no candidate in Ebonyi State, it is just obfuscation, it’s nonsense. This was just the exact thing I said on AIT during an interview on Wednesday.

“The point is that the courts are vested with extraordinary powers, which cannot be flouted by anybody including INEC. For instance, if the Supreme Court orders INEC to recognise you as a candidate for PDP in Ebonyi State, INEC will not question it, PDP cannot question it and nobody can question it. It is a court order and it must be enforced.

“So, all they are saying is just to sensationalise what I said on AIT and it is the handiwork of mischief makers, who are continually determined to feed the public with falsehood. And this sensationalism does not avail anybody, Ifeanyi Odii or his foot soldiers. If the court rules in his favour, fine and good; he becomes the candidate, and if the court rules in favour of Obinna Ogba, fine and good, he becomes the candidate. As Chairman, I will work with anybody the court says is the candidate. This is my position and this was what I said on AIT yesterday. So, people are merely sensationalising what I said and this should not be taken seriously”, Okorie added.