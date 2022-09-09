Okarevu takes over as President of Rotary Club in Port Harcourt

Advertisement

All is now set for the investiture of the Rivers state Chairman of the Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria, Davies okarevu, as the the second President of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Eco.

A statement signed by the Chairman Installation committee of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Eco Sele May said the event will take place on the tenth of September at the Horlikings event center, Port Harcourt.

Sele May in the statement said David Okarevu will be taking over from the Charter President Emem Okon, a renowned environmental activist and women rights advocate.

The statement said the event will also feature the investiture of the General overseer of the Omega Power Ministries Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor and the Rivers State commissioner of Works Alabo George Kelly as Eco Ambassadors of the organization.

The statement said the charity projects for the new Rotary year 2022/2023 will also be unveiled by the new Club President Davies Okarevu.

Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Eco is a cause-based Environmental Club. It is the 1st of such in Nigeria and the 2nd in Africa. This means the club is charting a fresh terrain, never explored before in Nigeria.