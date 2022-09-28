National Librarian Visits Anambra, Makes Case for NLN Branch in the State

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The National Librarian and CEO National Library of Nigeria, Prof. Chinwe Veronica Anunobi has commended the performance of the Anambra State Library Board in promoting reading culture and as an information service agency in the society.

Prof. Anunobi gave the commendation when she visited the State Library Headquarters at the Prof. Kenneth Dike State Central e-Library, Awka, Anambra State capital.

According to her, State Library and its management are doing well, not only in providing the core services of the library in a most effective and efficient way, but also in maintaining a greenish, serene, and cozy environment through tree planting, for relaxation and natural ventilation, which she said, makes the Library stand out among others.

“Anambra State Library is doing great; not only in activities, but also in the environment. The environment is excellent. In fact, when I entered here, I felt like I was somewhere in the overseas. This is a complete departure from what is obtainable in some other libraries in different parts of the country. It is indeed a different world,” she said.

While commending the Anambra State Government for being supportive of the Library, Prof. Anunuobi also suggested the need for construction of permanent seats under the trees within the Library premises, so that people can come there anytime and relax without necessarily going to bring out movable chairs from the Library.

On the purpose of the visit, the National Librarian, an indigene of Anambra State, said she came to discuss with the State’s Commissioner for Information and the Director of the Anambra State Library Services on how Anambra state can begin to have her own share of the national cake by having a Branch of the National Library in the state, which he said many other states now have.

Highlighting the numerous benefits of having a branch of the National Library of Nigeria in the state, Prof. Anunobi, who said her deliberation with the Commissioner and the Director was positive, called on the state government to expedite actions to ensure full realization of the dream.

Responding, the State Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu commended the National Librarian for the visit and her interest in having a branch of the NLN established in Anambra.

He restated that education and information services are top on agenda of the Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led administration in the state, and assured that her message would be communicated to the Governor for necessary actions.

On her own part, the Director of the State Library Services, Dr. Udeze who gave the details of the journey so far on the mission of establishing a NLN branch in Anambra, expressed optimism that the dream will materialize in the nearest future.