Introduce agric, Igbo language, culture in Southeast school curricular, lawyer admonishes S’East govs

By Chuks Eke
Former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Anaocha branch in Anambra state, High Chief Jideofor Okongwu has charged Southeast governors to introduce teaching and learning of more agricultural techniques, Igbo language and culture into our schools curriculum both secondary and tertiary institutions within the Southeast geopolitical zone.
He opined that by so doing, our youths would be well grounded in massive agricultural activities and boost food production which would in turn help to feed the entire populace and at the time, create self employment and reduce crime rate in the society.
Declaring open activities marking this year’s annual Iwaji festival of Enugwu Village, Adazi-Enu in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra state, Okongwu who is the Head of the Village, described culture as peoples’ way of life, hence the compulsory teaching and learning of Igbo language and culture in all schools and colleges in the South-East geopolitical zone cannot be over-emphasized as it would help to save them from total extinction.
Okongwu, a member of the National Executive Committee of the NBA, used the opportunity to call on youths to embrace agriculture in order to become self-reliant amidst growing unemployment, even as he commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his proactive agricultural policies.
He urged affluent Individuals to always channel their resources to programmes that would have positive impact on their various communities, and called on Ndigbo to find ways of making their lives meaningful.
The event kicked off with the traditional "Egwu Ndi Ichie", followed by appearances of the popular Izaga, Ajo ovia and Ekwuru masquerades, respectively.
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Dunukofia, Njikoka and Anaocha federal constituency in next year’s election, Prince Emeka Eze, his YPP counterpart, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeokonkwo, who attended the ceremony, noted that celebrating new yam festival portrays the core Igbo culture and tradition passed down from early generations, and prayed for sustained peace and unity in Enugwu Village, Adazi-Enu.
Some members of the village, including Chief Emmanuel Eziuzo, Prince Chike Okongwu and Lady Josephine Okongwu among others, while thanking God for a bountiful harvest, prayed for the growth of their village and community.
The event which attracted traditional Prime Minister of Adazi-Enu Community, Chief Edward Ezeokonkwo, the clergy, cultural proponents, among others featured musical and cultural displays and special prayers for the youths by the elders of the area.
While offering the prayers, the elders, both males and females, including Mrs.. Cordelia Izuakor who fired the first prayer salvo, followed by a male elder, Chief Emmanuel Eziuzor (a.k.a) Ezediorammo, stretched out their hands and blessed the entire youths of Adazi-Enu, asking God to bequeath them with long life, sound health and prosperity.