Introduce agric, Igbo language, culture in Southeast school curricular, lawyer admonishes S’East govs

Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

Former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Anaocha branch in Anambra state, High Chief Jideofor Okongwu has charged Southeast governors to introduce teaching and learning of more agricultural techniques, Igbo language and culture into our schools curriculum both secondary and tertiary institutions within the Southeast geopolitical zone.

He opined that by so doing, our youths would be well grounded in massive agricultural activities and boost food production which would in turn help to feed the entire populace and at the time, create self employment and reduce crime rate in the society.

Declaring open activities marking this year’s annual Iwaji festival of Enugwu Village, Adazi-Enu in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra state, Okongwu who is the Head of the Village, described culture as peoples’ way of life, hence the compulsory teaching and learning of Igbo language and culture in all schools and colleges in the South-East geopolitical zone cannot be over-emphasized as it would help to save them from total extinction.