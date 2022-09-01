In Anambra, Man Kills Brother over NEPA Bill

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

Mr. Peter Orji, a native of Uruagu in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State has reportedly shot dead his elder brother, Mr. Godwin Orji for allegedly disconnecting his light over non-payment of his electricity tariff, popularly known as NEPA Bill.

According to reports, the incident happened on Tuesday in Okpunoeze, Uruagu, because of a heated argument that ensued between the two brothers over the disconnection of the light.

It was gathered that the argument ensued because Mr. Peter Orji (the alleged murderer) failed to pay his monthly NEPA bill of ₦1500, leading to disconnection of his light, which made him to confront the elder brother (living in the same compound with him), to quarrel him for disconnecting his light.

The quarrel, according to reports, culminated to the point that the defaulter, Peter Orji got angry, rushed into his room, grabbed his gun, came out and gunned down his elder brother, Godwin Orji, in a twinkle of an eye.

Mr. Peter Orji, after committing the murder, was said to have quickly run to a nearest police station and surrendered himself, for the fear of being mobbed.

Grapevine information reveals that prior to the recent issue, there had been an age-old feud and vendetta between Mr. Peter Orji and his elder brother (the deceased) over a land dispute, for which he had been issuing life threats to his elder brother, which was not taken seriously, as he had repeatedly said it.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the incident in a telephone interview, but however said the suspect, Mr. Orji was arrested by the police, contrary to claims that he willingly surrendered himself to the police.

He said the wife of the suspect was first arrested at the scene of crime, after which the suspect himself was arrested; both of whom are currently in the police custody.

DSP Tochukwu further noted that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng has ordered that the case be transferred to State CID, for discreet investigation.