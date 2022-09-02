EBONYI: Court Sack elected LGA Chairmen.

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Thursday sacked elected local government Chairmen.

The LGA election was conducted by Ebonyi state Independent Electoral Commission, EBSIEC, on 30th July 2022.

The Court nullified the LGA election for alleged irregularities and noncompliance with the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act and other relevant laws.

The Presiding Judge Fatun Riman, in suit No. FHC/AI/CS/151/2022 ruled that the conduct of the Ebonyi LGA election was undemocratic and unlawful and therefore declared it null and void.

While interacting with journalists in Abakaliki, the counsel to the plaintiff, Mudi Erhendi, appreciated the Federal High court for upholding justice in the state.

In his statement, “it is undemocratic and unlawful to conduct an election into the LG areas or council without availing the plaintiffs with the exact law that is meant to regulate the exercise.

Adding, “My position now is that my clients demanded to be availed of this law, we came under the Freedom of Information Act intending the procedure to conduct elections, we wrote to INEC whose responsibilities all of these bodies refused to provide us with the law.”(he said).