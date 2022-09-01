EFCC Arrests 41 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Awka.

Operatives  of  the Enugu Zonal Command of the  Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested forty-one (41) suspected internet fraudsters in Awka, Anambra State.

They were arrested  on Wednesday,  August 31, 2022 following actionable  intelligence on their alleged involvement  in cyber crimes and other related activities.


Sixteen(16)  of the suspects were arrested at Umuodu Tansi Road ,Awka, Anambra State while  the remaining 25 were arrested at  Umudu  Okpuno Village ,Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The suspects are : Eze Stanley Chineze, Emmanuel Chijioke Ejikeme, Chinonso Edwin Abonyi, Emmanuel Akoi Chibuike, Henry Umenyi Chukwualuka, Ayo Iteze Chidiebere, Emeka Justice, Emmanuel Ayakem, Ememuo Innocent Ifeanyi and  Odinaka Udeh.

Others are:  Okonkwo Stanley Chukwuma, Ezeakolam Godswill Chihurumnanya, Emmanuel Mgbakor kenechukwu, Benneth Odinaka, Ndefor Chukwudi,  Ngadi Chima,  Akalam  Lucky Ibuchi, Akalam Michael, Justus Akalam Chunazom, Akalam Kenneth , David Monday Ebuka, Uchechukwu Kingsley Ebuka, Henry Echezona, Onyedika Chukwu, Abuchi Awa, Henry Adumaka, Chidera Chika, Malachi Asonbe, Cosmos Obidimma and Akuma Wisdom.

The rest are:  Agwu Victor, Godwin Okoro, Obumneke Nwankwo, Igboanugo Charles, Ibeh Chisom, Agbafuna Ifeanyi, Chukwu Joseph, Chukwu Benard, Anson Ugochukwu, Mathew Chukwuemeka and Temple Emmanuel.

Items recovered from them are several mobiles phones, laptops, one Lexus RX350 Sports Utility Vehicle,  one Lexus ES350 car,   another unregistered Lexus ES350 car and one Toyota Camry car.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

