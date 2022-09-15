In Anambra, Man Arrested for Charming and Duping POS Operators

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Police in Anambra State have arrested a 26-year-old man for using charm to defraud POS operators in Awka, the state capital.

According to a statement issued by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the suspect, identified as Mr. Chisom Nweke, hails from Umugwulu, along the Amawabia Roundabout, in Awka South Local Government Area, where he also operates.

He explained that Mr. Nweke would always cut plain white papers in size of money and give to a POS operator for deposit, after he had charmed him; and the POS operators would accept the papers and immediately credit his account with the amount of money he told him.

DSP Tochukwu further said the suspects and his gang members had used charm to defraud a good number of POS operators in Awka and its environs, before luck eventually ran out of him..

“fforts are emplaced to arrest other gang members,” he said.