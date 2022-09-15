Ex-APGA Governorship candidate,  10,000 member hard-hitting Osisioma Political Movement back Peter Obi

Advertisement

….as LP State chairman inaugurates new Umuoji Ward office, receives new members

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The growth of the support and membership bases of the Labour Party(LP) and her presidential candidate in the fast approaching February 2023 general elections, HE Peter Obi are surely not relenting soon.

And the party’s chairman in Anambra State, Chief Ugochukwu Emeh and his executive have remained ever active and alert doing the needful.

Yesterday, Chief Emeh, in concert with his exco received the former Anambra State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief (Dr)Chike Obidigbo and his above 10,000 man strong Osisioma Foundation who pledged full backing and support to Obi’s presidential bid.

This declaration which took place at a well attended solidarity meeting with the LP at Umunya in Oyi Council of Anambra State came on the heels of the inauguration of a new, equipped Ward office of LP at Umuoji, Idemili North Council of the state by Emeh.

In his goodwill message, Dr Obidigbo urged members of Osisioma Political Movement and all Nigerians to shelve every form of primordial interests and sentiment, and support Peter Obi despite belonging to different political parties. He pointed out that backing Obi in the Presidential poll will not stop anyone from voting any one or party of his choice in the State/National Assembly polls.

Obidigbo observed that it has been too long citizens voted/behaved in politically uncoordinated manner that helped to throw up misfits as leaders.

According to him, “this foundation is all about transforming and improving lives, and is on all Councils of Anambra and now spreading to all states with our message of transformation.

“We are neither a political party, nor attached or affiliated to any particular political party. But we provide powerful support to parties and candidates. We are a body of distinguished professionals from various fields of endeavour -medical doctors, engineers, university lecturers, clergies, politicians 6, joined by a common goal of good governance, quality leadership and representation, etc…”, Dr Obidigbo added.

Emeh thanked them for choosing to support his LP and Obi, admitting that the instantaneous astronomical increase in support and membership base of the party was divine. He however acknowledged that Peter Obi’s political track record was similarly made.

Describing LP as the only with mankind at heart, the State chairman pointed out that while other parties had inanimate objects as logo, LP chose a man, his wife and child. So we have human beings, especially the family units as its sole focus.”

He stated that LP is in all hamlet of Nigeria and what concerns every citizen concerns LP. He therefore urged everyone to join hands, vote Obi in, as the next president in 2023.

At the inauguration of the Umuoji Ward office, located at the Ekwulu village hall, Chief Emeh while praising the large heart and support of Chief Paul Chinwe(aka Golden Governor) for donating the facility to the party, he called on more richly endowed citizens to come forward to assist the party in whichever direction they choose.

He directed that a member of staff be permanent in the new office to take care of all needs and inquiries daily, including registration and issuance of membership cards to new members.

The Ward chairman, John Ilechukwu also commended Chief Chinwe for assisting them with the office. He expressed the Ward’s commitment and resolve for a clean sweep at the 2023 polls.

Chief Chinwe said he was keen to see LP trounce other parties in the coming presidential poll.

That it was in an effort to record a landslide victory that he donated the ward office, that more were in store for the party from him.