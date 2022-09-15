Anambra Journalists Express Concern over Soludo’s Waste Mgt. Approach

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Journalists in Anambra State have advised the state government under the leadership of Governor. Chukwuma Soludo, to consider revisiting the planned house-to-house refuse collection approach in the state.

The State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) made the call on Thursday during their monthly Congress for the month of September, which held at the Union’s secretariat in Awka.

The Union, in a communique from the Congress, observed the effort of the state government so far in evacuating the refuse dumps littering the state, but, however, expressed misgivings over the workability of the novel house-to-house collection approach, and therefore called on the government to consider revisiting the plan, to be cocksure of its efficacy in addressing the waste-management-related challenges in the state and keeping the Anambra environment clean and healthy.

The communique reads: “The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council, held its monthly Congress on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Godwin Ezeemo International Press Centre, Awka. The meeting was attended by members of the Council from across the state while two guests were welcomed on the day; the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, represented by Dr. Uju Okoye, Head of the Department of Reproductive Health in the Ministry, and representatives of Leadway Assurance.

“Members deliberated on a wide range of issues affecting the Union, the State, and the Nation, and thereafter considered and adopted the following resolutions:

“The Congress hailed the National Link Chapel for their initiative in visiting a sick member, Comrade Nweke Nweke, observing that such gestures should be an enduring culture in the Union, and urged other chapels and the Council to follow such example by showing interest in the wellbeing of their members who may be having one challenge or the other.

“The Congress congratulated members who recently got elevated in the various associations and activities they are involved in; it lauded their hard work and dedication which have earned them their status while urging them to continue being good ambassadors of the Union.

“The Congress commended the recent elevation of Bishop Peter Ebere Okpalaeke of Ekwulobia Catholic Diocese to the rank of a Cardinal; it congratulated the prelate while wishing him success in his new position.

“The Congress commended the Anambra State Government on the restoration of peace and security in the State, and while observing the effort of the government so far in evacuating the refuse dumps littering the state, it expressed misgivings over the workability of the planned house-to-house refuse collection approach, urging the government to consider revisiting the plan.

“The Congress lauded the Police in the state for opening to traffic the hitherto closed road connecting Amawbia to Awka and Nibo, while, however, decrying the deplorable state of the road network within the state capital, urging the Governor to urgently address this problem.”

The communique was jointly signed by the state Chairman of the Union, Dr. Odogwu Emeka Odogwu; the Secretary, Comrade Aloysius Ofodile; and five members of the Communique Drafting Committee: Dr. Ikenna Nwokedi, Dr. Henry Duru, Comrade Lawrence Nwimo, Comrade Titus Eleweke, and Comrade David Okpokwasili.