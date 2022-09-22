Count us out of production, sale of narcotics, hard, fake drugs – Onitsha Bridgehead drug dealers

Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

Drug dealers at the Bridge-head market, Onitsha, Anambra state, have distanced themselves from the production and distribution of narcotics, hard drugs, fake, expired, unwholesome, counterfeit and substandard drugs in the market popularity known as Ogbogwu market.

They argued that the insinuations making the rounds in both social media and national dailies that they are dealing on fake products were the handiwork of those they identified as busy bodies, agents of blackmail and idle minds itching to reap from where they did not sow.

Chairman of the drug dealers union, Bro. Chukwuleta Ndubuisi who stated this in a press statement signed on his behalf by the Secretary of the Union, Sir Obianyo Chigozie, said they were surprised to read in a social media recently that their members in the market are dealing on hard and counterfeit drugs, even when everyone knows that the Union executive is working in synergy with drug regulatory agencies such as NAFDAC and NDLEA to stamp out fakery from the market.

Flanked by other members of the Union executive, including Kenneth Olisaeke, Treasurer; Anozie Chibuzor, PRO; Sir Bob Onyeka, Provost; Ihuoma Joshua, Uchenna Ubache, among others, Chukwuleta contended that the Union equally has a constituted task force which checkmates the activities of their members in terms of fakery and hard drugs and report back to NAFDAC.

“Therefore, we don’t know the source of information of these rumour mongers and peddlers but we want to inform the general public through this medium that such an allegation is frivolous, unfounded and a cheap blackmail calculated by some faceless individuals to sabotage the efforts of the Union executive at ridding the market of counterfeit substances”.

” It is on record that this incumbent executive led by my humble self had shortly on assumption of office, unleashed its task force on the entire market aimed at ridding it of any form of fake, expired, counterfeit and unwholesome products, including narcotics and hard drugs”, said Chukwuleta.