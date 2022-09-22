PDP Guber 2023: Ogba Expresses Confidence on Nig Judiciary.

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

Ebonyi state PDP Gubernatorial Candidate for 2023 election, Sen. Obinna Ogba has assured his supporters of his confidence on Nigerian Judiciary.

Ogba who gave the assurance while addressing his supporters, Sunday in Abakaliki urged them not to give in to distraction over his sack by the recent court ruling.

Ogba equally appreciated his supporters for their solidarity, stating that he will not disappoint them. He also affirmed his belief in God that nothing happens without his knowledge.

“Let me tell you, anything God does not know, does not happen and it cannot exist. If it is the wish of God, nobody will take it away from us”,he said.

Speaking further, the sacked guber candidate who expressed hope in the judiciary said he belongs to the common people of the country (Nigeria), adding ” the only hope of the common men and women is Judiciary; I still have confidence and hope on Nigerian Judiciary, so nothing has happened” Ogba added.

In addition Chairman of the PDP in Ebonyi, Mr Okorie Tochukwu, and embattled Deputy Speaker Ebonyi state House of Assembly, Hon. Obasi Odefa attributed the distractions in the party, to efforts by the enemies to destabilize the party and render it incapable of winning election. They however assured Ogba and the party supporters that PDP will take over leadership of the state come 2023.