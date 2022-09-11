Bauchi to build ultra modern Market with 648 shops in Azare

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir has allocated 219 hectares of land for reconstruction of Azare Ultra-modern market in partnership with Messrs Modern Shelter System and Services Limited with 648 shops targeted in the project.

At the ground breaking ceremony for the commencement of the construction, the governor said this has been necessitated by the need for the state government to look inward to generate revenue so as to reduce dependence on the federation allocation for the execution of programmes and projects.

He explained that, the Azare ultra-modern market would be reconstructed with 648 shops, comprising lock-up shops, open stalls, warehouses, poultry section and cold rooms as well as the provision of fire service and security outpost, among others.

Governor Bala said that, the construction of ultra-modern markets in various parts of the state is part of the deliberate policy of his administration to improve the economic fortune of the state, pointed out that, the Azare Central Market, Bauchi Central Market and Muda Lawal Market have been identified for upgrading to ultra-modern market status on public private partnership basis.

“Today’s occasion marks a milestone in the economic development of not only Katagum Local Government but Bauchi State at large. Since we came on board as a government in 2019 we have been making effort to find ways and means of revitalizing and diversifying the economy of the State which will allow the government to concentrate on other areas such as health, education and security.”

He said that, the state government has offered various incentives to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in addition to various activities to promote trade, industries and investment through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The governor said Bauchi State has keyed into the federal government’s policy of achieving effective implementation of World Trade Organization’s Trade Facilitation Agreement to improve synergy and collaboration among states aimed at removing of bottleneck in trading environment as well as approval for the establishment of Trade Facilitation Centre to achieve an effective and efficient domestic trade activities by allowing free flow of goods and services at the right time, right place and right price.

“Export Promotion Villages(EPVs)

Effort is being made by the State Government through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to decelerate the rate of poverty and other socio-economic challenges among our people. To this end, small and medium industries would be developed, using the abundant natural resources in the State through Export Promotion villages (EPVs), pilot Export Promotion Villages have been identified

at Alkaleri, Zaki and Ganjuwa Local

Governments.”

He added that, the state government is making effort to implement the Nigerian Agri-Business and Agro-Industrial Development Initiative (NAADI) aimed at developing the industrial and commercial sectors comprising highly productive and profitable commodity value chain in a move to accelerate the growth and diversification of the state’s economy into differentiated high value products.

“Approval has been granted for the pursuance of license Exploration permit and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).There are many other initiatives by the government towards the economic development of the State.

Governor Bala Mohammed therefore said appropriate road map would be drawn by relevant MDAs for more economic revitalization programmes in the state and appealed for continued support to the government in its effort to diversify and consolidate the economy of the state.