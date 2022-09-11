Just In: Six Feared Dead As Sen. Ubah Escapes Assassination in Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Many have been reportedly killed as unknown gunmen attacked the convoy of the Senator representing Anambra South, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah in Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikọaka Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the gunmen, working on tips of information, ambushed and opened fire on Senator Ubah’s convoy, while the police in the convoy promptly responded to the attack.

Although, a yet-to-be-confirmed number of casualties were recorded on the side of the police, a source said about six policemen were gunned down during the attack.

Another source from the scene said the attackers were hired killers, and further described the attack as well-calculated one.

The source said: “Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah was attacked today by hired killers in Enugwu-Ukwu. It was a calculated attempt. It wasn’t an impromptu stuff.

“Information was gathered about the time of movement and takeoff. The policemen were about four in numbers and they were attacked.

“All their arms were collected.The boys that spearheaded that attack were about nine in numbers.”

When contacted, the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the attack, but however said the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.

“Yes, there was an attack at Enugwu-Ukwu today, but the casualty figure is not clear. As I speak to you, the CP has personally led a team of men to the scene, and normalcy has been restored,” he said, while promising to get back to the reporter with further details later.