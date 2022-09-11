DSS Advises Against Unguarded Utterances Over Tukur Mamu

Advertisement

Press Release

The Department of State Services (DSS) has followed, with keen observation, overzealous comments by sections of the public in view of issues relating to the arrest and investigation of Tukur Mamu.

The Service wishes that it is not distracted with some of the skewed narratives pervading the media space. Instead, it requests to be left alone to concentrate on the ongoing investigations, the outcomes of which have remained mindboggling.

Meanwhile, the Service will cease further comments on the subject matter since the court will determine its course. Consequently, the public is hereby enjoined to desist from making unguarded utterances and await the court proceedings.

Peter Afunanya, Ph.D, fsi

Public Relations Officer

Department of State Services

National Headquarters

Abuja.