Kuje attack: NSCDC presents N2.8m to slain personnel’s family

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has presented N2.8 million to the family of late Inspector of Corps Ilyasu Abraham, who was killed during kuje’s Correctional Service attack.

This is contained in statement by NSCDC Spokesman, Deputy Commandant of Corps, Olusola Odumosu, on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Abraham was killed on July 5, at Kuje Medium Custodial Center when bandits invaded the facility.

Odumosu said that NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi presented a cheque of N2.5 million and cash worth N300,000 to the slain personnel’s wife and daughter.

In addition to the presented sum, Audi assured late Abraham’s daughter, Abimiku Abraham of employment into the Corps during the next recruitment exercise as a way of assisting the family.

He consoled with the family over the loss of their bread winner, saying that the deceased would abe remembered as a hero who died in active serve.

“ The money given to the family is in fulfillment of my promise to ensure that necessary compensation is given to the family in due time.

“ It is also an intervention from the Federal Government and the Corps to assist the deceased family and to cater for some burial expenses,” Audi said.

The CG called on officers, heads of zonal and state commands to work with sister agencies in developing new strategies to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges.

He advised citizens to continue to provide security agencies with useful and timely information to nip criminal activities in the bud.